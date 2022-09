ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.

Firefighter Jaylen Goff was called in to help when a bullsnake wrapped itself around a woman’s car.

Goff was able to grab the snake’s head and pull it free from the vehicle.

Officials say they took the bullsnake and released it out of town.