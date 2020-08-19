Enid group disappointed with council’s decision regarding recall election

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of citizens in Enid is speaking out about their efforts to recall a city commissioner.

In recent weeks, Enid’s Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell has called on city leaders to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

After the Enid City Council rejected a proposed mask mandate within the city limits, Ezzell said he was going to introduce a measure that would adopt COVID-19 precaution mandates that were outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In an email to commissioners that was obtained by the Enid News & Eagle, Ezzell also took aim at the Enid police chief after he spoke out against the proposed mask ordinance.

“One additional point, I am completely appalled that our Chief of Police (Brian O’Rourke) vocally undermined our last effort. I do not give a damn if he wants to enforce it or not, that is the job of EPD, to enforce the ordinances that WE set. Hundreds of other cities and a couple dozen states have figured it out. Saying ‘it will be difficult’ is completely chicken****,” Ezzell wrote. “Public health is difficult, and people are dying, so let’s do the difficult thing and not whine about it. PEOPLE ARE DYING. Let’s get our s*** together and not complain about the effort being hard. If EPD won’t enforce our ordinances, then who is answerable to who?! We are the elected body, we pass ordinances, and we also control EPD’s budget. That was completely out of line.”

Ezzell told the newspaper that he didn’t think the email would be widely circulated, but says despite the tone, everything he said is more or less accurate.

During a recent council meeting, Ezzell’s proposal to adopt the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System was rejected.

Earlier this month, a group of citizens called ‘Enid Freedom Fighters’ announced that it was working to recall Ezzell.

“In recent weeks Ezzell has acted with conduct unbecoming of an elected official, divided our

community, disrespected our police department, disregarded the law, subverted the will of the

people of Enid, dismissed his constituents’ views, and generally abused public trust. For these

reasons, voters of Ward 3 signed the petition to recall Ezzell. Over 200 signatures were

collected in less than 10 hours of canvassing, while only 69 signatures were needed to satisfy

the city charter requirements for a recall election,” an email to KFOR read.

Two weeks ago, the group said it filed the recall petition with the Enid city clerk.

Earlier this week, the Enid City Council voted to table a vote to set the date for the recall election until after Ezzell’s hearing to protest the petition.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, that means that the recall election will likely take place on Feb. 9, which is the same day as an election for Ezzell’s successor. His term expires in May of 2021.

The group sent KFOR the following statement after the vote was tabled:

“We are disappointed and perplexed by the actions of the Mayor and City Commissioners of

Enid tonight. The Council showed their hand by demonstrating their indifference to and

ignorance of our political process for recall as set out in the City Charter. It is evident from

tonight’s meeting there is much work to be done for freedom in Enid. We are dedicated to ensuring our elected officials uphold the laws of Enid as they are written in

our Charter, and that they oblige to submit themselves as well. We will thwart any effort to

devolve our council into tyrannical body issuing iniquitous decrees.

We are determined to hold our elected representatives accountable. The use of the recall is a

legitimate right of all Oklahomans and is a peaceable remedy to bad governance.

Commissioner Ezzell’s conduct is unbecoming of an elected official and he has divided our

community, disrespected our police department, and been dismissive of his constituents’

views. The grandstanding by the commissioners to rally a defense of Ezzell was a slap in the

face to the residents of Ward 3 that signed the petition for his recall. Enid Freedom Fighters seeks to encourage our city leaders through involvement, educate

ourselves on the issues of our city, and equip ourselves to positively contribute to local politics.

We look forward to working in each of Enid’s wards as we restore our local government to we

the People of Enid.”

