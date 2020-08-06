Enid home invasion shooting victim dies; police ask public for help locating suspects

Enid police are searching for two armed suspects who killed a man during a home invasion in the 1900 block of East Walnut Avenue.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The man who was shot during a home invasion in Enid has died.

Nestor Garcia Ramirez, 38, died at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital, according to an Enid Police Department news release posted on the department’s official Facebook page.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts,” Enid police said.

Enid police investigators are searching for leads in the case, which is now classified as a homicide, according to the news release.

The suspects are described as two black males, 18-22 years of age, armed with handguns, wearing all black clothing, face masks and backpacks. One of the suspects was described as having a large amount of acne on his face.

Related Content Enid PD seeks information on home invasion, shooting

Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of East Walnut Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Monday after being notified that a man had been shot.

Officers learned upon arrival that two armed suspects forced their way into the home and demanded money.

The suspects beat and shot Ramirez, struck a pregnant woman and threatened to shoot several juveniles. They robbed cash from the victims and fled the scene.

The pregnant woman suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released from a hospital. A second woman at the residence sustained minor injuries when she jumped out of a window and escaped. None of the juveniles were physically injured.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Enid Police Department’s non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000, call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. You may earn a reward, remain anonymous and will not be required to testify.

LATEST STORIES