Enid hosting ‘Comic Con Crazy’ weekend

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many events have canceled plans for 2020, a popular family-friendly event says it is going on as planned this weekend.

The 3rd Annual Enid Comic Con will be held Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 at the Stride Bank Center.

In addition to costume contests, guests can purchase from local and out-of-state vendors and meet Sam Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie “Flash.”

Organizers say social distancing guidelines will be maintained and masks are required for everyone in attendance.

“Please remember this is going to be a different con than normal with social distancing and masks and all, but safety is the key this year,” the event posted on Facebook.

Comic Con is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

If the Comic Con isn’t your thing, merchants all across Enid are taking part in the city’s ‘Crazy Days’ event. From July 30 through Aug. 1, many retail locations will have specials throughout their stores.

