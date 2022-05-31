ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly fired gunshots through a closed door at officers.

Matthew Truman Travis, image from Enid Police Department.

Matthew Truman Travis was arrested on two complaints of attempted first-degree murder, three complaints of aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer and a complaint of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to Enid police.

Enid Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of West Cherokee regarding Travis, whom the caller described as “very intoxicated, and possibly suicidal and homicidal.”

The caller told police Travis was inside the residence with many guns, and that Travis’ wife and children were also inside.

Officers Jason Guth and Jeran Jones arrived at the home and were told Travis was inside the house’s basement.

Residents and visitors of the home had barricaded Travis in the basement, according to Enid police.

Guth spoke with Travis through the closed basement door.

“Travis told the officers to slide their badges beneath the door of the basement and he would slide his ID beneath the door,” police officials said.

The officers refused to slide their badges. Travis became irate and told the officers they had five seconds before he would open fire at the door, police said.

“Travis fired nine shots through the door at the two officers. The officers backed away from the door and took cover,” police said.

Neither officer was struck by the gunfire, but Jones was hit in the face by pieces of the door. Travis’ wife and children were not injured.

The officers did not return fire after Travis began shooting, police said.

Sgt. Tyler Evans and Sgt. Roberto Norton arrived at the home as Travis fired the shots. Evans ordered Travis to put down the gun and come out with his hands up.

“Evans continued speaking with Travis until Travis laid his weapon down and agreed to come out of the basement,” police said.

Police took Travis into custody.