Enid man arrested after violent attack

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say a man has been taken into custody following a reported assault.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to a domestic situation in progress in Enid.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard a voice in an alleyway say, “Please, help me.”

The victim told officers that a man was trying to kill her.

According to the incident report, they found a woman who had her right arm tied in a makeshift sling with a bath towel, and she was bleeding from a stab wound to her leg.

The victim told police that she was leaving a note for Alexander Aguliar when he became angry.

“[Victim] stated that he had broken her nose, and that Alex was kicking her in the head and face,” the report states.

The incident also says that the victim said she was pinned down and Aguliar “snapped her arm.”

“She stated that he had made her clean up the blood from her leg, and while she was doing so he kicked her on her upper arm,” the report states.

Aguliar was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of evidence, kidnapping, and domestic battery.