ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a 44-year-old Enid man this morning after they say he attempted to abduct a 13-year-old boy from a school bus stop.

According to Enid police, John Christian Gravlee was arrested about 8 a.m. in the 500 block of West Birch on complaints of attempted child stealing, impersonating an officer and theft of property.

He was also arrested on a complaint of violating a protective order on an unrelated case.

John Christian Gravlee, Image courtesy Enid Police Department

Authorities confirm officers were called to the scene on West Birch by the teen’s mother after the boy had been contacted by Gravlee twice over the past two days.

The teen told Enid officers Gravlee approached him Thursday afternoon as he was walking home from school. He said Gravlee asked him if he was his son. The teen told Gravlee he was not and Gravlee left.

This morning, Gravlee again approached the teen, asking the teen if he was his other son. The teen said when he told Gravlee he was not, Gravlee then attempted to entice him into his vehicle, offering him a ride. The teen said he did not get in the vehicle and, after missing the bus, went home.

The woman said after her son arrived home, Gravlee began loudly knocking on the door. When she answered, Gravlee asked her if her son was okay.

The woman said she asked Gravlee who he was and Gravlee identified himself as being with the Department of Defense. He told her he was following up on child abduction cases. When the woman asked for his credentials, Gravlee produced a DOD ID card, but would only show her the back of the card. She asked to see the front of it and saw there was a photograph of a woman on the ID.

Police officials say in speaking with Gravlee, said his son was missing and the teen “looks identical” to his son. When asked for his identification, Gravlee provided officers with the DOD ID card belonging to a woman.

Gravlee was then taken into custody and booked on the complaints.