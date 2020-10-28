Enid man dies following crash on icy road

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash on an icy road in Major County on Tuesday.

Dennis Smith III, 28, was pronounced dead at a hospital following a crash that occurred at approximately 6:55 a.m. on Oklahoma Highway 58, just over two miles north of Ringwood, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Smith was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota Scion that was going south on Highway 58 while a 2012 Chevy Silverado 3500 was heading north.

The Toyota lost control on the ice-covered road, went into a broad-slide, crossed the center line and crashed into the Chevy, according to the news release.

The driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old Enid man, suffered arm, leg and internal torso injuries. He was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid.

The man driving the Chevy was not injured.

