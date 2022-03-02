ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid man is off the job and out of luck Tuesday due to some issues he’s having with his Real ID.

Dustin Crosswhite has been out of work since last Saturday and he isn’t sure when he’s going to be able to go back. He said he has all the endorsements he needs on his Real ID to drive a semi-truck for his job. However, for some reason, the system doesn’t show that.

“I just want to go back to work,” Crosswhite said.

As the time ticks away, so does Crosswhite’s money. The man who’s hauled oil for the past four years said he and his family are losing around $350 per day. When it comes to the company he works for, he said that number jumps to $7,000. It’s all from him just being out of work.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Crosswhite said.

Dustin Crosswhite

The reason behind all of it, stems from when he was pulled over last Saturday just west of Enid for an inspection of his truck.

“It was a level two inspection, which is pretty routine,” Crosswhite said.

He has an “H” an “L” and an “N” on his Real ID, all next to each other. These are all called endorsements. The “H” stands for HAZMAT, which allows him to deliver crude oil for his job. Even though it’s on his license, when the trooper came back, he told him he wasn’t in the system for that endorsement.

“I didn’t know what the deal was,” Crosswhite said. “I thought maybe I had done something wrong.”

The trooper documented in the report that Crosswhite had a valid CDL license with the HAZMAT endorsement on it. He also documented that Crosswhite had a receipt showing he had renewed it in May 2021. He was still put out of service until the problem could be fixed though. His first move was trying to go to the department of public safety in Enid. However, he said he hasn’t been able to get any help due to long lines and hold times.

“I don’t want to go stand in the line at DPS,” he said. “I went out there. They already had a sign up, ‘We’re at capacity,’ ‘Come back another day,’ I don’t have another day.”

Dustin Crosswhite’s Real ID

He said he has since called everyone he can, including the governor’s office, but he said he hasn’t gotten any answers. He’s still hoping the problem can be fixed soon though so he can go back to work.

“This just needs to be fixed,” he said. “I don’t have time to sit and wait for days or weeks. I mean, this is my livelihood.”

KFOR reached out to the Department of Public Safety about the issue, but by the time we were able to get all the information to them, it was too late in the day to get any answers. Crosswhite said the trucks in the company he works for haul about four loads of crude oil per day.