Enid murder suspect arrested, allegedly confesses, says glad he killed woman

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police arrested a man suspected of killing a woman found shot dead in an alley, and he allegedly confessed to the murder, saying he was glad to have killed the woman.

Shane Dale Perosi, 30, is accused of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and destruction of evidence, according to an Enid Police Department news release.

Perosi is suspected of killing 27-year-old Martika Ferguson.

Police received a report Sunday about a woman found lying in the north alleyway of the 700 block of West Nagel.

“Officers arrived and found Ferguson had been shot and was dead,” the news release states.

The Police Department’s SWAT Team served a no-knock warrant at Perosi’s residence in the 600 block of West Rush.

Investigators found evidence related to the murder inside the residence, according to the news release.

Shane Perosi

Persoi allegedly confessed to the murder while being interviewed by police.

“He confessed he sot and killed Ferguson. Persoi said he’d done so to teach her a lesson,” the news release states. “During his booking at Garfield County Detention Center, Perosi again reiterated he had murdered Ferguson and said he was glad he’d done so.”

Capt. Scott Miller praised detectives and officers for their combined 280 hours investigating the homicide.

“They did a very good job, were very persistent and conducted a non-stop investigation,” Miller said. “They brought closure to the victim’s family and have made our community safer with the arrest of their suspect.”

