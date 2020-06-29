Enid officers rescue two people after car gets stuck at flooded intersection

Two police officers came to the rescue, and for one of them, Courtney Cheatham, the water was waist-deep – she’s only 5’1″.
“I panicked in that moment a little bit, because I was like, ‘do I go into the water?’ and I was like, ‘yeah, I’m going in the water, it’s fine,'” she said.
The other officer, Robert Fleer, gave the woman in the car a piggyback ride out of the water. Cheatham helped the man out.
“The male in the vehicle had gotten onto the roof of the car, so I helped him down and we anchored together as we walked out of the water just to make sure nobody floated away,” she said.
Roach decided to share what she witnessed in a Facebook post to give the officers credit.
“With everything that’s going on in the world today, that was very nice. I know that I appreciate it, I know the department appreciates it, Officer Fleer appreciated it,” Cheatham said.
Cheatham says she’s been with the department for about a year, and this was her first experience with a flooded area while on duty.
