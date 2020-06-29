Enid officers rescue two people after car gets stuck at flooded intersection

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Police officers rescued two people after their car got stuck in deep water last Sunday at a residential intersection.

Nearby resident Ashley Roach witnessed the scene. She says the streets flood often when it rains.

“There was a white SUV stuck right here, the water was probably knee- or thigh-deep,” she said.

Two police officers came to the rescue, and for one of them, Courtney Cheatham, the water was waist-deep – she’s only 5’1″. “I panicked in that moment a little bit, because I was like, ‘do I go into the water?’ and I was like, ‘yeah, I’m going in the water, it’s fine,'” she said.

The other officer, Robert Fleer, gave the woman in the car a piggyback ride out of the water. Cheatham helped the man out. “The male in the vehicle had gotten onto the roof of the car, so I helped him down and we anchored together as we walked out of the water just to make sure nobody floated away,” she said.

Roach was ready to help when they got out of the water.

“We brought them some towels out to make sure they were OK and stayed with them until the car got towed out, and we made sure they got home,” she said.

Roach decided to share what she witnessed in a Facebook post to give the officers credit.

“There’s just so much hate when it comes to the police right now, and I feel like it’s so important to show like they’re not all bad,” Roach said.

“With everything that’s going on in the world today, that was very nice. I know that I appreciate it, I know the department appreciates it, Officer Fleer appreciated it,” Cheatham said.

Cheatham says she’s been with the department for about a year, and this was her first experience with a flooded area while on duty.