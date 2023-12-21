ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department says two men were arrested Thursday morning after using a stolen vehicle to steal an ATM and then leading officers on a chase.

According to police, a jogger called 911 just after 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 21 and reported seeing a dark colored SUV backed up to the ATM building in the Heritage Hills shopping center parking lot.

The jogger said two men wrapped a chain around the ATM and used the SUV to pull it from the wall.

Image courtesy Enid Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV, which was stolen out of Enid on Wednesday, dragging the ATM and a pursuit began. Officials say speeds reached 90 mph during the chase and officers could see debris coming off the ATM being dragged by the vehicle.

The pursuit continued until the SUV crashed near the railroad tracks at W Oklahoma Ave. and S Cleveland St.

Cody Ray Jolley, 39, and Jason Samuel Kidd, 50, were taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene on foot.

Officers found guns, methamphetamine and a handheld police scanner inside of the stolen vehicle, according to the department.

Both are facing charges of Grand Larceny, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Eluding, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm after Former Felony Conviction, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction, among other charges. Kidd also had outstanding arrest warrants.

Enid Police say the investigation is ongoing and both men could face further charges.