Enid PD cites bar for staying open despite emergency declaration for COVID-19

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A bar was shutdown and cited by Enid PD after violating the city’s emergency declaration by being open and having more than 10 people inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got some phone calls that the bar had actually been letting people inside the bar,” Sgt. Nick John with Enid PD said.

It wasn't just one or two people, but over 10 people were caught inside The Spot bar in Enid on Sunday.

“They actually had watched someone going in there prior to arriving there. So we knocked on the door, went inside,” John said.

He said the spot violated the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration by being open and having over 10 people gathered together.

“Go back to March 22nd, one of the officers had been out to this bar before and he warned the owner of the bar that he needed to come into compliance with the emergency declaration. So, he’d been wanted prior to this,” he said.

The bar even posted pictures of the crowded business on Facebook earlier that weekend saying,

Then, the day after receiving the citation and a $500 fine, the bar posted on Monday,

"We want people to come in compliance on their own and follow the rules and we’re all going to work together to get through this. Strange times,” John said.

John said so far, this is the only citation they've issued and they hope it stays that way.

“We’re not, as a police department, out to make money off this. But we want people to take it very serious during these times,” he said.

News 4 tried to contact the owner of The Spot by phone and Facebook and we never heard back.