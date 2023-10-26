ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department is investigating a injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Walmart Supercenter.

On Tuesday, October 24, officers found 18-year-old Genaro Hernandez Diaz in the parking lot of the store and another person at the scene performing CPR. The first responding officer began CPR until Enid Fire Department personnel arrived on scene.

Police officials say Diaz was taken by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital and later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted with critical head, trunk, arm and leg injuries.

Authorities further explained in a Facebook post, Gabriel Vega Casillas, also 18, told officers he’d just gotten off work from Walmart and saw two of his friends and co-workers, one of which was Diaz.

He said Diaz got onto the hood of his 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 and his other friend got into the bed of the truck. Casillas told officers his friends were just playing around.

Casillas said he got into his truck to leave and his two friends were still on the truck. Casillas said as he began to leave, he looked back at his friend in the bed of the truck and that is when he ran over Diaz.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests were made at the scene, according to Enid Police.