ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department confirm a suspect armed with a knife has been taken into custody following two felony arrest warrants.

Police officials say, about 2:20 a.m. officers of the Enid Police Department went to the Chisholm Trail Motel, located at 2915 N. 4th, for the service of two felony arrest warrants for 27-year-old Dominique Terry Jackson.

Authorities say, while at the motel Jackson rushed toward officers brandishing a knife and was shot several times. Officers then began life-saving measures until the ambulance and fire personnel arrived. Police confirm Jackson was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital in Enid and was later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

According to police, Jackson was wanted out of Grant County for failure to appear in cases of lewd molestation and forcible sodomy.

No officers were injured.

OSBI is now investigating the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.