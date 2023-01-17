UPDATE @ 8:10 PM: Enid Police confirm that 10 year old Zuleika Nieto has been found and is okay. No further details have been released at this time.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Zuleika Nieto.

10-year-old Zuleika Nieto. Image courtesy Enid Police Department.

According to Enid PD, Nieto, who also goes by “Zuly”, was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and Nottingham.

Police say Nieto is 5′ 5″ with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

If seen, call 9-1-1.