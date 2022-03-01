ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department says a man is now behind bars after admitting to killing his puppies with a hammer.

According to the department, officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Forrestridge Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to assist Animal Welfare officers after a resident admitted to killing his puppies by hitting them with a hammer.

Upon arrival, officers found five dead puppies and one puppy severely injured.

An Animal Welfare officer said she spoke with the owner of the dogs, 31-year-old Joshua Alexander Henry, who called the shelter and reported hitting the puppies with a hammer.

The injured puppy was seized and taken to Enid Animal Welfare’s shelter.

Henry told authorities that two hours before calling Animal Welfare, the puppies had been taken outside and given food and water. When he checked on them he said the puppies appeared to be sick.

Henry claimed he called the police department, fire department and Animal Welfare and none of them could do anything. Records from the 911 Center show no such calls were received.

When asked by police officers how the puppies died, Henry admitted to intentionally bludgeoning the puppies with a hammer to “put them out of their misery.”

He said he did not have the money to take the animals to a veterinarian. Henry also noted since he was on probation he was not allowed to have a firearm to shoot the dogs.

Henry was placed under arrest on six felony complaints of animal cruelty. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and served and several items were seized, including a blood-stained hammer.

Unfortunately, the injured puppy was later euthanized at the shelter due to the severity of its injuries.