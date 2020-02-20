Enid Police arrest teen after 14-year-old shot, killed during attempted burglary

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police say they have charged a teen with murder after his 14-year-old accomplice was shot and killed by a resident of the home they were attempting to burglarize.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to a burglary in progress at a home near 16th Street and Park Avenue in Enid.

The resident pursued them north onto 16th Street, firing at them with a handgun as they fled.

One of the bullets struck 14-year-old Ezavier Lee Condit as he was running near 16th Street and Oklahoma. He was rushed to the hospital and died from his wounds.

Investigators determined that Condit and 19-year-old Damon Robinson were the suspects in the incident and were attempting to steal medical marijuana from the resident.

Now, Robinson was booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on a complaint of first-degree murder.

This incident remains under investigation. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if the resident acted lawfully in shooting and killing Condit.

