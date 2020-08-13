Enid police arrest woman accused of murder

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police have arrested a woman who is accused of murdering a man and burglarizing his home.

Twenty-five-year-old Courtney Renee Sherrill, aka Courtney Flowers, was arrested at the Enid Police Department on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and child endangerment, according to an Enid police news release.

Sherrill was arrested after Enid police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Sooner Trail on Wednesday.

She is accused of murdering Nestor Garcia Ramirez, who was killed on Aug. 5 during a burglary and shooting at his residence in the 1900 block of West Walnut, according to the news release.

Sherrill was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center.

Police are not currently releasing any other information since the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information about the alleged homicide is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number, (580) 242-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Tips can also be submitted in the Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be found in the app store by searching “Enid PD”.

“You may earn a reward, you will remain anonymous and you won’t be required to testify,” the news release states.

