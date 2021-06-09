Enid police ask for public’s help locating a missing Wisconsin woman last seen at local residence

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police are seeking information from community members that will help locate a missing Wisconsin woman who was last seen at an Enid residence.

Stephanie Rene Wallace, 23, of Spring Green, Wis., was last seen at a home on North Adams in Enid on June 5.

Stephanie Wallace

Officials from the Dodgeville Police Department in Wisconsin reported her missing. She has been missing from Dodgeville since June 2, according to Enid police.

“We are assisting the Dodgeville Police Department and began our own missing person investigation,” Enid police officials said.

Wallace is described as 5’6″ tall, around 140 pounds and as having light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has had direct contact with Wallace or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Barber by email at abarber@enid.org. The case number is 2021-4777.