Enid Police Department mourning death of 20-year veteran of force

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Credit: Enid Police Department

Credit: Enid Police Department

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Enid Police Department are mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force.

On Tuesday, the Enid Police Department announced the passing of Officer Bart Arnold.

Arnold was with the Enid Police Department for 20 years and served in the patrol division and in the department’s honor guard.

Prior to joining the police department, Arnold served four years in the United States Air Force.

“Arnold, who proudly wore badge #805, was a dedicated officer, loyal friend and loving husband and father. He will be sorely missed by everyone at the department and those who live in the community he so selflessly served,” the department posted.

Arnold was on light duty as he recovered from a recent back surgery. Arnold was also recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter