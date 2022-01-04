Enid Police Department mourning death of 20-year veteran of force

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Enid Police Department are mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force.

On Tuesday, the Enid Police Department announced the passing of Officer Bart Arnold.

Arnold was with the Enid Police Department for 20 years and served in the patrol division and in the department’s honor guard.

Prior to joining the police department, Arnold served four years in the United States Air Force.

“Arnold, who proudly wore badge #805, was a dedicated officer, loyal friend and loving husband and father. He will be sorely missed by everyone at the department and those who live in the community he so selflessly served,” the department posted.

Arnold was on light duty as he recovered from a recent back surgery. Arnold was also recently diagnosed with COVID-19.