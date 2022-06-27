ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department is warning residents of fake social media posts about alleged violent crimes and dangerous suspects in the city – saying the claims are “utterly false and entirely fabricated.”

The posts say several violent crimes – including murder and armed robbery – have occurred recently in Enid, and the suspects in those incidents are still at large.

However, the Enid Police Department says no such events have happened in their city within the past few weeks.

“While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels. To be clear, those channels are on Facebook and Twitter,” said the Enid Police Department via Facebook. “As a police department, the safety of our community is priority No. 1. If there were a danger to the public, we would let you know as soon as possible.”

The Enid Police Department suggests if you come across one of the posts, report it to the social media platform you find it on.