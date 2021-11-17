Enid police investigate armed robbery at Check Into Cash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police are trying to catch the man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Check Into Cash location.

The above video shows a man in a hat walk into the business.

The man appears to look around and ask a few questions to the clerk, who was busy helping a customer. The man then turns around and walks out. He seems to return 30 minutes later when only the clerk is inside.

Photo goes with story
The suspect seen on surveillance footage robbing Check Into Cash in Enid.

Enid police say the man then pulled out a gun, aimed it at the clerk and demanded cash.

The video shows him grabbing a few fistfuls before calmly walking out.

No one was hurt.

Call Enid police at (580) 242-7000 if you recognize the man in the video or have any information that might help the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter