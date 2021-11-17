Enid police investigate armed robbery at Check Into Cash

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police are trying to catch the man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Check Into Cash location.
The above video shows a man in a hat walk into the business.
The man appears to look around and ask a few questions to the clerk, who was busy helping a customer. The man then turns around and walks out. He seems to return 30 minutes later when only the clerk is inside.
Enid police say the man then pulled out a gun, aimed it at the clerk and demanded cash.
The video shows him grabbing a few fistfuls before calmly walking out.
No one was hurt.
Call Enid police at (580) 242-7000 if you recognize the man in the video or have any information that might help the investigation.