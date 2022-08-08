ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers with the Enid Police Department were called to an alarm activation at Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary, located at 1520 N. Grand Ave.

When police arrived, they learned that an armed robbery had just occurred.

Investigators say the suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man, with a high-pitched voice. He wore a face mask, a blue hoodie, black pants, and sneakers.

He was armed with a black pistol and made off with cash and loose leaf marijuana.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on the case, call police at (580) 242-7000.