ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are searching for a 51-year-old man as they investigate the death of a child.

Early Thursday morning, officials with the Enid Police Department were called to the OYO Hotel, located in the 2800 block of S. Van Buren in Enid.

When they arrived, they learned that a child had been killed.

Officials say they are searching for 51-year-old Michael S. Geiger, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

They say he may have left the scene on foot.

Geiger is described as a white man, standing 6’0″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He also has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on the case or see Geiger, call 911.