Enid police investigating hit-and-run that injured scooter rider

Enid hit and run

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash.

Around 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, two men were riding scooters westbound in the 800 block of W. Willow when one of the men was hit from behind.

The 31-year-old man who was hit suffered a broken bone in his foot and was treated at an area hospital.

Now, officers with the Enid Police Department are searching for the truck that hit him.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that appears to show a silver or gray truck right behind the men on scooters.

Officials are asking for anyone with information on the case to call (580) 242-7000.

