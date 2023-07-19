ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide.

According to Enid PD, a call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a man possible not breathing and bleeding from his head.

Upon arrival, responders found 80-year-old Early Lee Ryne dead in a chair of the residence, officials say. Officers immediately began investigating and believe it may be a homicide.

Police say members of the Investigative Services Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No more information is available at this time.