Enid police investigating shooting that left one injured

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Enid after a man was shot this week, and the suspect is still on the run.

On Monday, around 12:20 a.m., Enid police responded to a shooting at a home near Willow Rd. and Oakwood Rd.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The man told officers he was shot during an interaction with a suspect near the front door of the home.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

Police say a suspect description is not available at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

If you have any information, call the Enid Police Department’s non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000, Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, or visit this website. You can also text 274637 and enter keyword ENID.