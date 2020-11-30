Enid police investigating woman’s murder

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid have identified a woman who was found shot to death in an alleyway.
On Sunday afternoon, Enid police officers were called to the 700 block of W. Nagel following the report of a woman lying in the alleyway.
When officers arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old Martika Ferguson.
At this point, no other information has been released.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (580) 233-6233.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
- Gov. Stitt declares day of prayer and fasting for those impacted by COVID-19
- Man faces murder charge after 5-year-old forced from car for ‘being unruly’ is fatally struck, sheriff says
- Navy will decommission USS Bonhomme Richard damaged in suspected arson
- Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020