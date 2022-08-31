ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police need the community’s help finding a woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

Kendra Nicole Battelo, 24, was last seen by her family in Enid on July 12, and they are desperate for information that will lead to her being found.

Kendra Nicole Battelo, image from Enid PD

Enid Police Department officials said they have followed tips and leads, served search warrants and even pinged Battelo’s cell phone, but have not been able to locate her.

Battelo is described as a light-skinned female, 5’09” tall, 120 pounds, and as having brown hair and brown eyes. She has short hair and is known to often wear wigs of various colors.

“Please, if you have any information about this case, contact the Enid Police Department at 580-242-7000, message us on Facebook or Twitter, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411 and enter your tip anonymously,” Enid police said.