ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid Police Department officials are asking community members to help identify two people connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.

Police officials shared surveillance photos of a man and woman who went into a convenience store this past weekend.

Image from Enid police

Image from Enid police

The man passed three fake $20 bills to pay for merchandise at the store. The woman drove a dark-colored SUV that she and the man left the store in.

“We need to speak with the man about the bills he used,” police said.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes either the man or the woman call Enid police by dialing (580) 242-7000, or text 847411 and enter keyword EPDTIP.

The case number is 2022-6983.