ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Enid Police Officers rushed to the scene on Monday when they heard a person calling for help. When they arrived, they found out it wasn’t a person at all.

According to Enid PD, Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey responded to a report of someone yelling for help. When they arrived, they could year the yelling and began to walk towards it.

Officials say as the two moved closer, Officer Sneed could hear what sounded like someone yelling the word “help.” After hearing this, the officers began to rush towards the voice and soon realized it wasn’t as serious as they thought.

Turns out, the yelling came from a very upset goat who had gotten separated from one of his friends, the farmer explained.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.” The Enid Police Department said on Facebook.