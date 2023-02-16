ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department says the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man died while being put in protective custody.

Enid police officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Pine Valley Apartments just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

There, they found a 56-year-old naked man inside an apartment that was not his.

Officials say he was “behaving erratically, refusing the female resident’s demands to leave and the officers’ attempts to deescalate the situation.”

Officers on scene determined the man was dangerous to himself and others, so they attempted to take him into protective custody and take him for mental health treatment.

However, the man ‘violently resisted’ being detained and lost consciousness during the struggle with officers, according to the Enid Police Department.

An ambulance was requested, CPR was started, and Narcan was administered in case he was experiencing an overdose.

The paramedics transported the man to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, the OSBI has been requested to investigate.

No other information is available at this time.