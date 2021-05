ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police are searching for a suspected hit and run driver.

A dark SUV crashed into one of the buildings at Rugged Steel, 1805 S. Van Buren, at about 10:30 a.m. on April 18. The driver hit a building while doing donuts in the business’ parking lot, according to Enid police.

The suspect’s SUV.

The driver left the scene without notifying the business or police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Enid police at (580) 242-7000.