ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police need the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a credit card and used it to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.
The suspect, pictured below, allegedly stole a wallet from a man at a business in the 2300 block of of North Grand Avenue on June 7.
He then used a credit card from the wallet to charge more than $500 in purchases at several local businesses.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000, or text 847411 and enter keyword EPDTIP.
The case number is 2022-4948.