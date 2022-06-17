Enid police are searching for this man, who allegedly used a stolen credit card at several businesses.

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police need the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a credit card and used it to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

The suspect, pictured below, allegedly stole a wallet from a man at a business in the 2300 block of of North Grand Avenue on June 7.

Enid police are searching for this man, who allegedly used a stolen credit card at several businesses.

He then used a credit card from the wallet to charge more than $500 in purchases at several local businesses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000, or text 847411 and enter keyword EPDTIP.

The case number is 2022-4948.