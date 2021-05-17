Enid Police seek information in ATM heist

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Police Department is investigating an ATM heist that occurred at Stride Bank early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the bank at 3:07 a.m. on May 16, and upon arrival, found the front door to the ATM missing and laying in the parking lot.

Video shows two suspects in a black 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup pull up beside the ATM.

The suspects hook a chain to the door. The driver gets back into the pickup and drives off. The interior door is pulled off and into the parking lot, allowing access to the inside of the ATM.

The suspects are seen loading the contents of the ATM into the pickup and fleeing the area.

The F-350 was recovered about a quarter-mile away from the ATM and left running in the middle of the road.

The pickup was reported stolen once the owner was contacted. The pickup was stolen about a block from where it was abandoned.

The ATM was a drive up style and an undisclosed amount of money taken.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and is ongoing.

We ask anyone with information to either message up or call us at 580-242-7000. The case number is 2021-4003. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233 or go to the website and submit a tip anonymously. You can also Text your tip to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box.