ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Enid say they seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine following a recent investigation.

On Feb. 1, detectives with the Enid Police Department took part in an alleged drug trafficking investigation.

Officials say they seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and $5,000 in cash.

Investigators say the street wholesale value of the meth is more than $26,000.

Bryan Kelley, 48, was arrested on complaints of trafficking, endeavoring to traffic CDS, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, maintaining a disorderly house, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug proceeds.

Jewellia Dobson, 44, was arrested on a complaint of possession of CDS and other unrelated warrants.