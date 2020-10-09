Enid police warning drivers about string of catalytic converter thefts

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Enid are warning drivers about a string of thefts that are damaging vehicles.

On Thursday, officers with the Enid Police Department took four reports concerning thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

The victims say they parked larger trucks and vans overnight and discovered the catalytic converters missing when they tried to start the vehicles in the morning.

The thefts targeted vehicles for Park Avenue Thrift, Loaves and Fishes, The Blue Greek Food Truck, and even the U.S. Postal Service.

“It is believed these vehicles were targeted because they are easier to get beneath and have easier access to the catalytic converters,” the police department posted.

These thefts can cost up to $1,000 in repairs.

Authorities say they have notified metal salvage and scrap yards, and are also encouraging the public to keep an eye out around larger vehicles with higher clearances.

You are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior.

