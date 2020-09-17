Enid police: Woman arrested after leading police on chase because she had to go to the bathroom

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say a 28-year-old Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly led officers on a short chase.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer with the Enid Police Department stopped 28-year-old Emily Owings Sindt for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver told the officer that it was her birthday, she had lost her license, and she needed to go to the bathroom.

Officers ultimately found out that Owings Sindt’s license was revoked and she had a warrant for her arrest in Woods and Grant counties.

While waiting for the information, Owings Sindt “revved her engine, cursed the officers at the scene and sped away with her tires squealing.”

Investigators say she led police on a chase for several blocks with speeds reaching 70 miles per hour.

Once she was stopped, she was taken into custody.

Authorities say they discovered a glass meth pipe with burnt residue inside her vehicle.

Owings Sindt was arrested on complaints of eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no seat belt, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Everybody poops, we know, but that’s no reason to commit a felony and put in danger the lives of officers, other motorists and pedestrians in the area. Also, be sure to buckle up. Seat belts save lives,” the Enid Police Department posted on Facebook.

LATEST STORIES: