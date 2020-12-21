Enid principal battling COVID-19 symptoms 2 months after diagnosis

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — An elementary school principal who’s been battling COVID-19 for two months is sharing his story.

Winner of the Oklahoma Principal of Excellence Award and principal of Monroe Elementary School in Enid, Scott Allen told KFOR he was on top of his career, up for a national award too, when the unexpected happened.

“I have an educator’s heart and I have not seen my students or my staff in two months now,” he said.

He’s been battling COVID-19 for those two months.

“I never would have thought it would affect me like this,” Allen said.

He told KFOR the virus has wreaked havoc on his body. The fatigue has been so overwhelming, he’s basically been bedridden all of this time.

“I guess I’m what you call one of the COVID long haulers that it just affects for months later. Just trying to function is a challenge. Walking to the kitchen is a challenge for me still,” he said.

On Friday, Allen received a heartwarming surprise. A caravan of staff members from Monroe Elementary drove by his home.

“They knew I was kind of struggling and they did a parade out in front of my house with signs and that was really, really special,” Allen said.

He said it was a very special moment during a difficult time.

He wanted to share his story so others battling severe symptoms of COVID-19 know they’re not alone.

“I’m going to crush this. I’m too determined to be stopped and it just adds fuel to my fire to change those individuals within my spirit of influence, you know, and to impact their lives just to try to be an example,” Allen said.