Enid principal who battled rare COVID-19 complications back at school

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The principal of Monroe Elementary School is back at school after almost a year of rare complications following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“It’s just been a long journey,” Scott Allen, principal of the Enid elementary school, told KFOR. “It’s still kind of a struggle physically for me.”

Allen had rare complications from COVID-19 that landed him in a wheelchair for months.

He also battled rare resting heartrate fluctuation ranging from the 20s to the 170s, leading to a sleep study.

Doctors then discovered Allen’s oxygen levels were dropping overnight and he’d occasionally stop breathing.

“So, once we discover that, I use this ASV machine, which is kind of a non-invasive ventilator, and it relays information to my doctor every night. So, they can track how many times I stop breathing, just to keep my oxygen up at night, that has been great,” Allen said.

Last time News 4 spoke with Allen back in April, he wasn’t sure when he’d be able to return to school.

Enid Principal Scott Allen

Last week, he got the long-awaited news that he could go back to work.

“Now, I’m walking a lot more. I have an electric scooter that I use to go to the longer parts of the building,” Allen said.

Enid students head back to the classroom next week.

As COVID-19 cases soar and the delta variant continues to spread, many Oklahoma parents and teachers have spoken out about a new law, SB 658, preventing school districts from requiring masks unless the governor declares a state of emergency.

Governor Stitt’s office has told News 4 that he is not going to declare a state of emergency because “one is not needed.”

“I’m doing to do everything I can you know to keep safe and keep these kids safe and take every precaution. Our district does a great job with that and the cleaning aspect,” Allen said.

A group of Oklahoma parents has now started a petition, wanting the legislature to repeal SB 658.

One teacher wrote on Facebook earlier this week, “I already have one out tomorrow for the first day of school.”

Another teacher replied to that comment, “I do too.”

An OKC parent also wrote on Facebook Tuesday night:

Meet the teacher. Half of the teachers and staff weren’t masked. Only one of my children’s teachers masked. Not a way to instill confidence and start the year off of a good note. #Oklahoma

Currently, the only school system to defy the mask mandate law is Santa Fe South Charter Schools.