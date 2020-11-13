Enid Public Schools moving to distance learning

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing a mask in public, school districts across the state say they are concerned about the safety of students and staff members.

On Friday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 147,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,667 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 12 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,493.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that several counties across the state had moved into the red category for coronavirus infections.

After the data was released, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Stillwater Public Schools, and Yukon Public Schools announced that they were switching to virtual learning.

Now, Enid Public Schools announced that it is also making the move.

“Enid Public Schools is using a decision-making model recommended by the state Board of Education to determine appropriate safety protocols for our schools each week. It is based on the Oklahoma State School Board Associations weekly color-coded COVID-19 Alert System, which measures the risk of exposure across the state. Garfield County is now in Level Red. This means we are now at a high level of risk,” the district posted on Facebook.

As a result, the district will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20. There will be no school for Thanksgiving break, which is Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

“EPS will be in communication with families regarding when students may return to school for in-person instruction. But as it stands right now, the earliest date for that would be Monday, November 30th. There is nothing more important to Enid Public Schools than the safety and health of our students and staff. We appreciate your cooperation and support,” the district wrote.

While students are learning virtually, officials say there will be a deep cleaning of all school facilities.

