ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Ward 1 City Commissioner Judd Blevins will face a recall election, following months of speculation and community unrest over his alleged ties to white nationalist groups.

The official announcement for the recall election was first published and reported in a Wednesday edition of the Enid News & Eagle.

Since his election earlier this year, critics have argued he’s unfit to serve the city in that leadership capacity.

Pictures of the commissioner involved in white supremacy groups surfaced in 2019, before Blevins was elected, in an article by Right Wing Watch. The article also detailed online chat conversations and events Blevins attended. He also allegedly recruited Oklahomans for the neo-Nazi group called Identity Evropa.

The report resurfaced a few weeks before Blevins was elected to office.

However, on November 21, Enid City Commissioners voted to table a measure to censure Commissioner Blevins after he publicly apologized and disavowed any racist group during a regularly scheduled city meeting.

But supporters of the recall weren’t swayed to drop the petition to recall his election to the Ward 1 seat.

More than 200 signatures were required, yet nearly 350 were collected and provided to the city clerk prior to the last city council meeting, according to Ben Ezzell, a member of the Enid Social Justice Committee.

“It was not a tough sell…we had a few people knocking doors [and] walking blocks and we got what we needed,” said Ezzell prior to the last council meeting.

Subsequently, according to a legal notice filed by the Enid City Clerk, enough signatures were turned in to support a recall vote in the coming months.

In a statement to the station Wednesday, Blevins said he is confident that the voters of Ward 1 will vote to keep him in office:

I am proud of my record since taking office. I have been happy to assist Ward 1 residents with the various issues that that matter to everyone across the city, be it potholes, clogged drainage ditches, or how the city spends taxpayer dollars. I am proud to have served on a special committee that helped to secure a new movie theater for this city. I have kept voters informed of city council business with quarterly newsletters. Through these actions, I have earned the support of the community and I am eager for this challenge. I am absolutely confident that the voters of Ward 1 will re-affirm the decision they made on February 14, that I am the best candidate to represent them, and that I share their values, concerns, and their

hopes for the future of Enid. I am eager to see who, if anyone, is willing to attach themselves to the so called “Enid Social Justice Squad” a small group of antifa-adjacent leftists, who seek to bring “family friendly” drag shows to our community, promote a gospel contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ, and whose rhetoric and behavior is actively dividing and destroying our nation. It is unfortunate that Enid is being held hostage by a group of people who harbor so much hate against those with different views that they cannot control themselves in our public meetings. The attacks against me are inspired by the same antifa radicals that rioted and burned cities across this country in 2020. Despite the best efforts of this fringe group, great things are coming to Enid in the years ahead, and I look forward to be a part of that process. Judd Blevins

In a response from the Enid Social Justice Committee – collectively one of Blevins’s loudest critics and the group that submitted the recall petition – vice chair Father James Neal said he believes the community will support a recall:

White nationalist commissioner Judson Blevins is trying to paint the recall effort as a radical leftist cabal out to get him. The people aren’t buying it. Out of the folks who came to the door to visit with us when we were canvassing for signatures, roughly 3 out of 4 signed. Most of those who didn’t sign, said they just didn’t know enough yet. That’s Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Old and young. Black and white. Veterans. Every demographic of our beautiful community. We had Republicans and veterans volunteering in the effort as well. It turns out, regardless of other differences, most folks just don’t want white nationalists and neo-Nazis representing them. I look forward to the people of Enid sending a clear message to the hate groups: you have no home here. Fr. James Neal, vice chair of ESJC

“It’s important for hate groups that are watching Enid right now to know that there will be opposition if you try to take root in these communities,” Neal said.

The recall election is expected to be held on February 13, 2024.