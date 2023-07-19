ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A quiet, close-knit neighborhood was disrupted Tuesday night after an 80-year-old man was allegedly killed in his home.

Investigators are still piecing together what led up to Early Ryne Jr.’s death after he was found unresponsive, leaving neighbors in shock.

“Kind of a shock to hear that happened you know right across the street and I mean in town in general. kind of a wild deal,” said Reese Roth, a neighbor.

Investigators said Ryne was found in a chair not breathing and bleeding from his head.

“We received a call at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening reporting a man that was found inside of his home was possibly not breathing and had an injury to his head,” explained Cass Rains, public information officer with Enid police.

The discovery leaving police to assume the death was no accident.

“The appearance of the injury to the man made it apparent that it had been a homicide,” said Rains.

While detectives search for who may have killed the 80-year-old, neighbors want his loved ones to know they’re here to help.

“Hopefully they have a support system in place and get everything they need, hopefully they know they can reach out to any of their neighbors for anything that might help,” expressed Roth.