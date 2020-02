Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - A tool designed to stop bullying in schools is now in the hands of some Oklahoma students.

Enid students can now use the school safety app called 'Stop It.'

The app allows students to anonymously report concerns like bullying or hazing to school staff. Students need a code in order to use the app.

Officials say posters with that information are located in the hallways of every Enid school.