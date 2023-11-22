ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid City Commissioners voted Tuesday to table a measure to censure Ward 1 commissioner, Judd Blevins.

Blevins became the center of a recall effort following allegations of his ties to white supremacy groups, notably a torch-bearing presence at a 2017 demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, with reported ties to white nationalism and neo-Nazism.

Tuesday’s resolution, presented on behalf of the Mayor and the Board of Commissioners, came as a result of the “failure of Commissioner Judd Blevins to explain and apologize” for his participation in that demonstration:

The Council’s silence and forbearance was in respect of the office he holds, and to give him time to apologize, and was not to show support for his participation in conduct unbecoming. His statement at the November 7, 2023 meeting did not adequately resolve the issue. Passage of this resolution is necessary to repudiate White Nationalism, Alt-Right activities, Fascism, Neo-Nazism, Anti-Semitism, Xenophobia, and specifically participation in the violent demonstration in Charlottesville. Background from City of Enid Agenda Item Report to Consider Censure Resolution

“I agree with the resolutions firm rejection of racism and publicly disavow any group or individual that would promote bigotry or the belief that one race is superior to another,” said Blevins when asked to speak during the meeting.

However, Blevins ejected the notion that his presence on the Board of Commissioners divided the community, suggesting instead that his views reflected “differences in personal convictions.”

Speaking in response to Blevins, the only Black commissioner called for forgiveness.

“What this man has done in the past, it’s in the past…it’s in the past. I have to speak the truth tonight,” said Commissioner Derwin Norwood, adding that he charged Blevins to disavow his prior affiliations while emphasizing a biblical response to the matter.

“It’s about good and evil…which route are we going to take as a society in Enid, Oklahoma,” he added.

While a screaming match broke out at the previous council meeting – prompting the council to abruptly adjourn to an executive session – the tone at Tuesday’s gathering ebbed and flowed between controlled comments and outbursts as other city commissioners and the public reacted to Blevins’ comments.

Other commissioners speaking publicly questioned the timing of the resolution, one going as far as to say the call for the censure was an “emotional, personal reaction” by the mayor.

“I may disapprove of what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it,” said another man during the public comment period, claiming a censure could be perceived as election interference in the event of a recall election. “[It will be] a defender of liberty or an opponent to liberty to placate the loudest voices.”

“To say I denounce it – that’s great, but we want personal accountability..I’m willing to forgive but you have not asked for forgiveness,” added another commenter.

“Commissioner Norwood asked me to speak from the heart tonight and that’s what I’ve done,” said Blevins.

In the end, the motion to censure Blevins was laid aside by the Board of Commissioners unanimously, but a vote to recall the commissioner’s position is moving forward.

More than 200 signatures were required yet nearly 350 were collected and provided to the city clerk as of Tuesday, according to Ben Ezzell, a member of the Enid Social Justice Committee.