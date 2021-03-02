Enid teen stabbed during robbery at work speaks out while suspects are still on the run

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old Enid High School student who was stabbed during a robbery while at work, sat down with KFOR after being released from the hospital, and as Enid detectives continue investigating a new lead in the case.

Junior Zain Dexter’s scars across his stomach are still trying to heal.

However, in his interview with KFOR, he says his memory of the night he was stabbed is still vivid.

“Even if it would cost my life, I would help whoever I could as badly as I could,” Zain Dexter said. “Why would you let the robber get away?”

The 18-year-old says he’s sticking by his decision to chase an alleged robber on the run after one of his co-workers had her wallet stolen at knifepoint.

The Enid Police Department says back on January 28th, a man robbed a Sonic carhop in a back parking spot.

Zain says he heard his co-worker scream and locked eyes with the suspect. The teen made the decision to chase after the suspect into a nearby neighborhood.

“I thought I could catch up to him, and I did!” Dexter said. “But he was more prepared than I thought.”

Tuesday, Enid Police released new surveillance photos to KFOR of the moment a man dressed in all black got away with stealing $50 and stabbing Zain in the side.

“Tell me what the person who robbed the store looked like,” the 9-1-1 dispatcher said.

“I have no idea,” the caller said.

Zain Dexter. Photo courtesy of Enid Boys Track & Field.

Zain, a member of the Enid High School Track Team, is now left with 33 staples on his stomach after the blade when straight through his spleen. He was transferred from Enid to OU Health to have his spleen removed.

“They had to remove it as fast as possible before I bled out inside,” Dexter said.

“I think it was a planned deal,” Enid detective Randy Wilson of the Enid Police Department.

Wilson says right now the case is at a standstill without any arrests.

The only description of the alleged robber is that he is a white man around 5’10” tall who was wearing a blue mask, a black hoodie, jeans and neon running shoes.

“He also had a baseball hat that looks like the style of the Cookie Monster with big, white eyes and a black mouth across the bill,” Wilson said.

Police believe there are multiple suspects. The robber’s getaway driver in a dark colored SUV was only caught on grainy surveillance.

Meanwhile, Zain tells KFOR saving his friend was beyond worth it.

“I feel like a semi-hero,” Dexter said. “I didn’t catch the guy, but I still tried to help.”

Anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this or any other crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously.

You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified. You can also text your tip to 847411. Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box.