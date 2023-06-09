ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A former director of an Enid nonprofit and board member of an Enid school is facing legal trouble, after allegedly defrauding the organizations out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” said Courtney Dennis, the Executive Director of YWCA. “But we’ll get through it.”

Court records show Deborah Wilczek is facing 17 felony charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, false federal income tax return and uttering forged securities.

According to court documents, Wilczek worked as the finance and executive director at the YWCA, a nonprofit that provides services to female victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“She did work for us for about six years,” said Dennis.

Records show during that time, Wilczek “had access to the organization’s bank accounts.”

Prosecutors believe Wilczek issued 16 unauthorized checks drawn on the YWCA’s business accounts “to pay for personal items and services including personal credit card payments, utilities and living expenses.” They also say Wilczek made 30 fraudulent online transfers from the business accounts for personal credit card payments, utilities and living expenses.

The court documents say during the alleged scheme, Wilczek defrauded the YWCA out of $139,308.35.

“We are, of course, heartbroken that it appears the YWCA has been victimized as we work very hard every day to advocate for and protect victims of crime,” said Dennis.

According to the court records, Wilczek also had various roles on Cimarron Montessori School’s board, including treasurer. The school has since closed.

However, according to court records, over a three-year period, Wilczek allegedly made more than 60 illegal transactions from the school’s business accounts, also for “personal items and services.” Court records say the money obtained and attempted to be obtained was approximately $275,643.

The total amount of money defrauded in both alleged schemes was approximately $414,951.75, according to court records.

KFOR reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma, however a spokesman said they cannot comment on active cases.

Wilczek and her team sent us a statement on Friday saying, “It is still too early in the process to comment. We look forward to sharing more at a later date.”

Wilczek pleaded “not guilty” in court earlier this week. Her trial is set to start next month in Western District Court.