OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Enid woman pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday for allegedly stealing or attempting to steal more than $400,000 from nonprofit organizations.

News 4’s Natalie Clydesdale first reported on the felony charges against Deborah Wilczek of Enid back in June, which included wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, false federal income tax return and uttering forged securities.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned a 17-count Superseding Indictment against Wilczek, charging her with devising and carrying out a scheme to defraud the YWCA in Enid and Cimarron Montessori Children’s House.

Wilczek had served in leadership positions for the YWCA from November 2012 through April 2019, and also served on Cimarron’s School Board from August 2016 to April 2021.

The indictment alleges Wilczek accessed the YWCA and Cimarron’s business bank accounts and made several unauthorized those accounts for personal expenses. Wilczek allegedly obtained or tried to obtain an estimated $414,951.35 from the two nonprofits in total.

On Tuesday, Wilczek pleaded guilty to Counts 10 and 17 of the indictment, which charged her with uttering and possessing a forged security and willfully filing a false federal income tax return.

Wilczek faces up to 10 years in federal prison on Count 10 and up to three years on Count 17, in addition to fines totalling up to $500,000.

As part of her plea agreement, Wilczek also agreed to pay restitution to those effected. The amount will be determined by the court at sentencing.