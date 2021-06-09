Enjoy the warm weather while avoiding mosquitoes with these tips

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Temperatures are climbing, which means that mosquito season is here in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is offering tips to keep you healthy while fighting off the pests.

“As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season,” Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said. “Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations. May is the traditional start of mosquito season, but mosquitoes can appear as early as March and may persist even after the first fall frost.”

West Nile Virus is the most common ailment that results from a mosquito bite.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines or medications to treat West Nile. Fortunately, most people infected do not feel sick.

In all, about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Preventing mosquito bites and controlling mosquitoes around your home are the best ways to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.

Prevent mosquito bites with ‘The Four D’s’:

DEET – Apply mosquito repellant containing DEET or another approved active ingredient EPA-registered insect repellents include: DEET, Picaridin, OLE and IR3535 Always follow label instructions when applying insect repellants Do not apply insect repellent to your hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin Reapply as directed on the product label Dusk (and Dawn) – Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active Drain – Drain any standing, stagnant water found in containers or areas around your home and workplace Dress – Dress yourself in long sleeves and long pants to shield skin from mosquitoes

Control mosquitoes around your home:

Keep windows and door screens in good repair

Prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or discard items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, bird baths, flower pots or trash containers.

Use larvicides to treat large bodies of water not used for drinking that can’t be covered or dumped out. Larvicides prevent mosquito larvae from maturing into biting adults.

Use an outdoor adulticide to kill adult mosquitoes in areas where they rest, such as dark, humid areas, under patio furniture or under the carport or garage.

Mosquito control products are available at most home improvement and garden stores.